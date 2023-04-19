Market Analysts see Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ: ZION] traded at a low on 04/18/23, posting a -1.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $30.46. The company report on March 3, 2023 that Zions Bancorporation to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference.

Harris Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), will make a presentation at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference, Wednesday, March 8 at 8:40 am ET. A live webcast of the session may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the website for 30 days.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation’s premier financial services companies with 2022 net revenue of $3.2 billion and approximately $90 billion in total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3840175 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zions Bancorporation National Association stands at 5.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.71%.

The market cap for ZION stock reached $4.69 billion, with 148.73 million shares outstanding and 147.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, ZION reached a trading volume of 3840175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZION shares is $40.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZION stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Zions Bancorporation National Association shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $49 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Zions Bancorporation National Association stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $68 to $59, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on ZION stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zions Bancorporation National Association is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZION stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 39.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZION in the course of the last twelve months was 4.64.

How has ZION stock performed recently?

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, ZION shares gained by 1.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZION stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.49 for Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.60, while it was recorded at 30.56 for the last single week of trading, and 49.08 for the last 200 days.

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.70. Zions Bancorporation National Association’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.08.

Return on Total Capital for ZION is now 8.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 230.25. Additionally, ZION Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] managed to generate an average of $89,999 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]

There are presently around $3,846 million, or 85.20% of ZION stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZION stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,079,668, which is approximately 5.695% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,879,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $305.58 million in ZION stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $237.74 million in ZION stock with ownership of nearly -0.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zions Bancorporation National Association stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 242 institutional holders increased their position in Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ:ZION] by around 12,258,741 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 11,990,589 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 100,090,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,339,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZION stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,018,495 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,235,393 shares during the same period.