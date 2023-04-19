Market Analysts see Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gaining to $120. Time to buy?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] plunged by -$0.4 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $109.23 during the day while it closed the day at $107.91. The company report on April 18, 2023 that Starbucks Announces Q2 Fiscal Year 2023 Results Conference Call.

Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) plans to release its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, with a conference call to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will be webcast, including closed captioning, and can be accessed on the company’s website at https://investor.starbucks.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website until end of day, Friday, June 2, 2023.

Starbucks Corporation stock has also gained 2.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SBUX stock has inclined by 1.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.94% and gained 8.78% year-on date.

The market cap for SBUX stock reached $123.47 billion, with 1.15 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.76M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 5300300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $112.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $106, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on SBUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75.

SBUX stock trade performance evaluation

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 9.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.90 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.44, while it was recorded at 107.26 for the last single week of trading, and 95.00 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.27 and a Gross Margin at +19.58. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 25.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.47. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 157.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $8,163 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 17.33%.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $89,200 million, or 72.10% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 105,626,376, which is approximately 1.708% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,088,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.24 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.76 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -2.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,100 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 61,841,736 shares. Additionally, 1,082 investors decreased positions by around 51,680,675 shares, while 244 investors held positions by with 710,041,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 823,563,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 245 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,769,223 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 12,277,336 shares during the same period.