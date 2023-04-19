Market Analysts see Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] falling to $38. Time to buy?

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] price plunged by -0.77 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on April 14, 2023 that SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CELEBRATES 25 YEARS OF MENTORING BETWEEN PILOTS AND STUDENTS THROUGH ITS SIGNATURE ADOPT-A-PILOT PROGRAM.

Airline dedicates aircraft to the Adopt-A-Pilot Program that has inspired thousands of fifth-grade students with an early interest in aviation.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today celebrated 25 years of its bridge-building Adopt-A-Pilot® Program by unveiling an aircraft adorned with a nose decal and fuselage artwork dedicated to nearly 14,000 Pilots and half-million students that participated in the award-winning Program. In a quarter century, Adopt-A-Pilot has impacted the lives of more than 556,000 fifth-grade students in classrooms across the country. The aircraft, unveiled at a celebration at the Southwest Airlines® Maintenance Hangar in Dallas, brought together fifth-grade students enrolled at a local elementary school who have “adopted” a Pilot, along with current and past participants of the Adopt-A-Pilot Program.

A sum of 21624815 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.54M shares. Southwest Airlines Co. shares reached a high of $32.66 and dropped to a low of $31.05 until finishing in the latest session at $32.06.

The one-year LUV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.32. The average equity rating for LUV stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $43.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Redburn analysts kept a Neutral rating on LUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 5.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

LUV Stock Performance Analysis:

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, LUV shares gained by 6.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.53 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.70, while it was recorded at 32.10 for the last single week of trading, and 35.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southwest Airlines Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.78 and a Gross Margin at +16.46. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.26.

Return on Total Capital for LUV is now 0.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.25. Additionally, LUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] managed to generate an average of $8,086 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

LUV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwest Airlines Co. go to 59.78%.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,463 million, or 76.10% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,581,138, which is approximately 1.109% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 52,198,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.29 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly -0.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 418 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 30,601,949 shares. Additionally, 435 investors decreased positions by around 27,913,127 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 389,112,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 447,627,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,754,843 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 3,358,012 shares during the same period.