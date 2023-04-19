Market Analysts see Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NASDAQ: PHIO] closed the trading session at $4.91 on 04/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.20, while the highest price level was $12.27. The company report on April 18, 2023 that Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces $2 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a clinical stage biotechnology company whose proprietary INTASYL™ RNAi platform technology is designed to make immune cells more effective in killing tumor cells, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 353,983 of its shares of common stock at a purchase price of $5.65 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. In a concurrent private placement, Phio has also agreed to issue and sell unregistered Series A warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 353,983 shares of common stock and unregistered Series B warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 353,983 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about April 20, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.99 percent and weekly performance of -11.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.20K shares, PHIO reached to a volume of 5855966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is set at 0.99 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.44.

PHIO stock trade performance evaluation

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.05. With this latest performance, PHIO shares dropped by -14.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.03 for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.60, while it was recorded at 5.30 for the last single week of trading, and 6.61 for the last 200 days.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.45.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.30% of PHIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHIO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 13,899, which is approximately -21.911% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78000.0 in PHIO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $54000.0 in PHIO stock with ownership of nearly -0.258% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NASDAQ:PHIO] by around 1,919 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 14,621 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 31,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHIO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,919 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 5,020 shares during the same period.