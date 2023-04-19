Market Analysts see First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] traded at a low on 04/18/23, posting a -1.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.35. The company report on April 18, 2023 that First Horizon Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $243 Million, or EPS of $0.43; $259 Million, or $0.45, on an Adjusted Basis*.

Pre-provision net revenue up 77% from the prior year and up 63% on an adjusted basis*.

ROTCE of 17.4% and adjusted ROTCE of 18.6% with tangible book value per share of $10.89*.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5175059 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of First Horizon Corporation stands at 3.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.70%.

The market cap for FHN stock reached $9.90 billion, with 536.29 million shares outstanding and 529.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.04M shares, FHN reached a trading volume of 5175059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $23.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $19, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on FHN stock. On September 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FHN shares from 20 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.05.

How has FHN stock performed recently?

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.85. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 22.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.79 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.19, while it was recorded at 18.30 for the last single week of trading, and 22.78 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.63. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Total Capital for FHN is now 8.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.22. Additionally, FHN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] managed to generate an average of $119,332 per employee.

Earnings analysis for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

Insider trade positions for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

There are presently around $7,843 million, or 80.20% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 75,686,563, which is approximately 35.483% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 53,990,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in FHN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $374.41 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly 8.841% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Horizon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 70,695,271 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 68,750,842 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 283,576,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 423,022,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,250,981 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 9,558,496 shares during the same period.