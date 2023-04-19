ING Groep N.V. [ING] Is Currently 2.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.01% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.34%. The company report on April 14, 2023 that Change of venue for 2023 Annual General Meeting.

Change of venue for 2023 Annual General Meeting.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ING announced today that it has decided to change the venue for the 2023 Annual General Meeting in order to accommodate the high number of shareholders that have registered to attend in a safe and orderly manner. The meeting will now take place in the Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ, Piet Heinkade 1 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. As announced before, the meeting will be held on Monday 24 April 2023 at 14:00 CEST.

Over the last 12 months, ING stock rose by 33.44%. The one-year ING Groep N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.15. The average equity rating for ING stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $46.25 billion, with 3.73 billion shares outstanding and 3.73 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, ING stock reached a trading volume of 5590953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ING Groep N.V. [ING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $18.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ING Groep N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 74.86.

ING Stock Performance Analysis:

ING Groep N.V. [ING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.34. With this latest performance, ING shares gained by 17.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.92 for ING Groep N.V. [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.94, while it was recorded at 12.96 for the last single week of trading, and 11.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ING Groep N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ING Groep N.V. [ING] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.45. ING Groep N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.97.

Return on Total Capital for ING is now 2.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 352.90. Additionally, ING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 186.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] managed to generate an average of $60,466 per employee.

ING Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. go to 13.30%.

ING Groep N.V. [ING] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,001 million, or 4.20% of ING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 53,466,436, which is approximately 3.713% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 7,529,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.58 million in ING stocks shares; and MUFG SECURITIES EMEA PLC, currently with $97.2 million in ING stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ING Groep N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in ING Groep N.V. [NYSE:ING] by around 17,308,440 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 18,473,140 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 118,637,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,419,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ING stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,115,744 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,442,632 shares during the same period.