Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] fell -51.37% so far this year. What now?

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GSMG] gained 47.92% or 0.23 points to close at $0.71 with a heavy trading volume of 60527360 shares. The company report on April 18, 2023 that Glory Star Announces Signing of $60 Million Strategic Investment with Two Institutional Investors at $2.48 per Share.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, (“Glory Star”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: GSMG), a leading digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company in China, today announced that it has entered into a Share Subscription Agreement with two institutional investors (the “Investors”), for the issuance of 24,193,548 ordinary shares in aggregate, at a purchase price of $2.48 per share. The gross proceeds will be $60,000,000.

The purchase price was determined based off of the privatization price of US $1.55 per share approved by the Company’s shareholders on November 11, 2022, with a 60% premium as agreed to by the Company and the Investors. The closing of the private placement is anticipated to occur on or about May 9, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $1.11, the shares rose to $1.25 and dropped to $0.6828, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GSMG points out that the company has recorded -52.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -69.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 143.99K shares, GSMG reached to a volume of 60527360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSMG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.60.

Trading performance analysis for GSMG stock

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.00. With this latest performance, GSMG shares dropped by -6.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.68 for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7535, while it was recorded at 0.5209 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2378 for the last 200 days.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.01 and a Gross Margin at +74.17. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.41.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG]

There are presently around $3 million, or 19.90% of GSMG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSMG stocks are: MAVEN SECURITIES LTD with ownership of 4,241,088, which is approximately 14.841% of the company’s market cap and around 61.25% of the total institutional ownership; UBS OCONNOR LLC, holding 1,065,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.51 million in GSMG stocks shares; and TRIUM CAPITAL LLP, currently with $0.14 million in GSMG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GSMG] by around 1,344,033 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 378,996 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 4,853,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,576,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSMG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 325,480 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 167,308 shares during the same period.