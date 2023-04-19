Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] is 16.82% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] slipped around 0.0 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $6.18 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call for May 4.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) today announced it would issue its earnings release containing first quarter results after the market closes on May 3, 2023. A conference call will be held on May 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the quarter’s results.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Genworth’s earnings release, summary presentation and financial supplement will be available through the company’s website, http://investor.genworth.com, at the time of their release to the public.

Genworth Financial Inc. stock is now 16.82% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GNW Stock saw the intraday high of $6.29 and lowest of $6.165 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.40, which means current price is +33.91% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.99M shares, GNW reached a trading volume of 4145979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNW shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 2.76.

How has GNW stock performed recently?

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.92. With this latest performance, GNW shares gained by 27.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.40 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.64, while it was recorded at 6.06 for the last single week of trading, and 4.80 for the last 200 days.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.47. Genworth Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.11.

Return on Total Capital for GNW is now 5.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.65. Additionally, GNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] managed to generate an average of $243,600 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]

There are presently around $2,410 million, or 80.50% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 73,187,895, which is approximately -0.509% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,500,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $355.35 million in GNW stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $147.81 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly 18.675% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genworth Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 25,583,681 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 21,740,970 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 342,608,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 389,932,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,815,005 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,299,231 shares during the same period.