Genius Group Limited [GNS] is 329.91% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Genius Group Limited [AMEX: GNS] surged by $0.19 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.44 during the day while it closed the day at $1.42. The company report on April 13, 2023 that Genius Group to Host Virtual Investor Meeting with CEO Roger Hamilton on April 19th.

The virtual meeting will be held as a YouTube Livestream, and will include:.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Genius Group Limited stock has also gained 23.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNS stock has inclined by 145.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.24% and gained 329.91% year-on date.

The market cap for GNS stock reached $29.46 million, with 24.31 million shares outstanding and 10.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.25M shares, GNS reached a trading volume of 4411474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genius Group Limited [GNS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Group Limited is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

GNS stock trade performance evaluation

Genius Group Limited [GNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.48. With this latest performance, GNS shares dropped by -42.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.65 for Genius Group Limited [GNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.2996, while it was recorded at 1.2420 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7058 for the last 200 days.

Genius Group Limited [GNS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Group Limited [GNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.16 and a Gross Margin at +21.28. Genius Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.49.

Return on Total Capital for GNS is now -14.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Group Limited [GNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.73. Additionally, GNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Group Limited [GNS] managed to generate an average of -$9,675 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Genius Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Genius Group Limited [GNS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.50% of GNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 137,200, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 51.19% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 66,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82000.0 in GNS stocks shares; and AYRTON CAPITAL LLC, currently with $79000.0 in GNS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Group Limited [AMEX:GNS] by around 387,405 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 59,482 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 14,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 432,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 328,056 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 59,482 shares during the same period.