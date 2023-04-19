For X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR], Analyst sees a rise to $3. What next?

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: XFOR] gained 14.41% on the last trading session, reaching $1.35 price per share at the time. The company report on April 12, 2023 that X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces Late-Breaking Abstract of WHIM Phase 3 Clinical Data Accepted for Oral Presentation at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Clinical Immunology Society (CIS).

X4 to host virtual investor event on Tuesday, May 16.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CIS oral presentation to take place on Sunday, May 21.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 101.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $175.03 million with the latest information. XFOR stock price has been found in the range of $1.23 to $1.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, XFOR reached a trading volume of 4932645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XFOR shares is $4.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XFOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on XFOR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

Trading performance analysis for XFOR stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.09. With this latest performance, XFOR shares gained by 60.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XFOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.10 for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9443, while it was recorded at 1.2080 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2251 for the last 200 days.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]

There are presently around $72 million, or 35.00% of XFOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XFOR stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 12,202,510, which is approximately 90.979% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 11,736,793 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.85 million in XFOR stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $6.87 million in XFOR stock with ownership of nearly 15.734% of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:XFOR] by around 25,501,591 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 7,770,303 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 27,735,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,007,317 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XFOR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,582,217 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,525,072 shares during the same period.