Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] Stock trading around $2.44 per share: What’s Next?

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ: GMBL] gained 17.03% on the last trading session, reaching $2.44 price per share at the time. The company report on April 17, 2023 that Esports Entertainment Group CEO Provides Letter to Shareholders.

Outlines Corporate Vision and Discusses Ongoing Restructuring to Enhance Operational Efficiency.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. represents 0.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.30 million with the latest information. GMBL stock price has been found in the range of $2.06 to $3.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 546.92K shares, GMBL reached a trading volume of 7286657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMBL shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMBL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on GMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for GMBL stock

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.44. With this latest performance, GMBL shares gained by 29.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.99 for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.62, while it was recorded at 2.13 for the last single week of trading, and 18.21 for the last 200 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.02 and a Gross Margin at +37.37. Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -175.20.

Return on Total Capital for GMBL is now -73.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -258.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -110.76. Additionally, GMBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.77.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.40% of GMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMBL stocks are: AYRTON CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 27,200, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.27% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,386 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7000.0 in GMBL stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $5000.0 in GMBL stock with ownership of nearly 304.695% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ:GMBL] by around 33,763 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 36,256 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 20,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMBL stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,976 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 32,891 shares during the same period.