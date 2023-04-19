Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] moved down -1.30: Why It’s Important

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNB] traded at a low on 04/18/23, posting a -1.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.38. The company report on April 13, 2023 that Dun & Bradstreet Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call; Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced the date for the release of its first quarter 2023 earnings and its participation in an upcoming investor conference.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6179864 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stands at 2.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.33%.

The market cap for DNB stock reached $5.02 billion, with 429.40 million shares outstanding and 339.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, DNB reached a trading volume of 6179864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNB shares is $15.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on DNB stock. On July 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DNB shares from 16 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNB in the course of the last twelve months was 9.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has DNB stock performed recently?

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.15. With this latest performance, DNB shares gained by 6.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.75 for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.00, while it was recorded at 11.43 for the last single week of trading, and 13.35 for the last 200 days.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. go to 2.49%.

Insider trade positions for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]

There are presently around $4,352 million, or 88.20% of DNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNB stocks are: CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. with ownership of 79,048,691, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; THOMAS H LEE PARTNERS LP, holding 49,579,771 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $571.65 million in DNB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $294.17 million in DNB stock with ownership of nearly 9.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

147 institutional holders increased their position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNB] by around 29,958,492 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 30,542,615 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 316,955,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 377,456,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNB stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,883,875 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 8,141,141 shares during the same period.