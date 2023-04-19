Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] Stock trading around $75.54 per share: What’s Next?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] loss -0.21% or -0.16 points to close at $75.54 with a heavy trading volume of 3498752 shares. The company report on April 14, 2023 that Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. ET.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) will provide a live webcast of its 2023 first quarter earnings conference call on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chairman, President and CEO, Noel Wallace, Chief Financial Officer, Stan Sutula, and Chief Investor Relations Officer and SVP, M&A, John Faucher. At approximately 7:00 a.m. ET, the Company will post its prepared materials (in PDF format) regarding its 2023 first quarter results to the Investor Center section of its website at https://investor.colgatepalmolive.com/events-and-presentations.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Investors may access the live audio webcast on Colgate’s website at www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center section of Colgate’s website.

It opened the trading session at $75.72, the shares rose to $75.99 and dropped to $75.165, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CL points out that the company has recorded 5.90% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -11.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, CL reached to a volume of 3498752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $79.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 157.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 376.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for CL stock

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, CL shares gained by 4.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.12 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.72, while it was recorded at 75.88 for the last single week of trading, and 75.92 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.95 and a Gross Margin at +56.49. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.93.

Return on Total Capital for CL is now 37.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 353.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,311.97. Additionally, CL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,278.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] managed to generate an average of $52,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 5.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

There are presently around $50,040 million, or 81.30% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,375,011, which is approximately 2.209% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 68,042,951 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.15 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.76 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly 1.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colgate-Palmolive Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 727 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 43,930,556 shares. Additionally, 706 investors decreased positions by around 41,196,936 shares, while 349 investors held positions by with 575,901,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 661,029,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,922,682 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 3,068,172 shares during the same period.