Clarivate Plc [CLVT] Revenue clocked in at $2.66 billion, up 9.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Clarivate Plc [NYSE: CLVT] price surged by 1.00 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on April 13, 2023 that BioWorld by Clarivate Explores the New Era of Radiopharmaceuticals and its Emergence as a Novel Cancer Therapy.

Special series investigates what the new uses and alternatives are and what the future of radiopharmaceutical therapy might look like.

BioWorld™ published by Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, has released a new special series, Radiopharmaceuticals: The next big disrupter. In the eight-part series, BioWorld takes a deep dive into this new treatment modality to explore what the new uses or alternatives are and what the future of radiopharmaceutical therapy might look like.

A sum of 4118097 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.51M shares. Clarivate Plc shares reached a high of $9.2061 and dropped to a low of $8.99 until finishing in the latest session at $9.11.

The one-year CLVT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.7. The average equity rating for CLVT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Clarivate Plc [CLVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVT shares is $12.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Clarivate Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $11 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Clarivate Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on CLVT stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CLVT shares from 35 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarivate Plc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLVT in the course of the last twelve months was 20.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CLVT Stock Performance Analysis:

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, CLVT shares dropped by -6.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.25 for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.03, while it was recorded at 9.07 for the last single week of trading, and 10.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clarivate Plc Fundamentals:

Clarivate Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CLVT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarivate Plc go to 8.70%.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,138 million, or 93.60% of CLVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVT stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 116,666,507, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 48,465,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $437.16 million in CLVT stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $411.32 million in CLVT stock with ownership of nearly -1.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clarivate Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Clarivate Plc [NYSE:CLVT] by around 101,740,642 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 92,198,775 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 375,703,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 569,643,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVT stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,894,805 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 7,968,823 shares during the same period.