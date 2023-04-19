BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] – find out why.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: DLR] gained 1.42% on the last trading session, reaching $97.57 price per share at the time. The company report on April 13, 2023 that DIGITAL REALTY ANNOUNCES SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES IN ASIA PACIFIC.

Completed solar energy project at SIN11 data center, commenced solar project at SIN12.

Origin to supply clean, renewable energy to Digital Realty in Australia.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. represents 289.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $29.10 billion with the latest information. DLR stock price has been found in the range of $95.20 to $98.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, DLR reached a trading volume of 4470993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $118.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $91 to $81. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $128, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on DLR stock. On December 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DLR shares from 120 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc. is set at 3.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

Trading performance analysis for DLR stock

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.97. With this latest performance, DLR shares dropped by -3.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.45 for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.74, while it was recorded at 93.66 for the last single week of trading, and 109.18 for the last 200 days.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.10 and a Gross Margin at +23.37. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.05.

Return on Total Capital for DLR is now 1.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.76. Additionally, DLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] managed to generate an average of $110,693 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. go to 1.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]

There are presently around $27,802 million, or 98.40% of DLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,139,762, which is approximately 1.566% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 28,222,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.71 billion in DLR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.63 billion in DLR stock with ownership of nearly 4.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 493 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:DLR] by around 30,382,018 shares. Additionally, 448 investors decreased positions by around 16,519,187 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 242,099,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,000,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLR stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,480,372 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 1,384,958 shares during the same period.