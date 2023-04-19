Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] Is Currently -5.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Blue Star Foods Corp. [NASDAQ: BSFC] loss -5.00% or -0.01 points to close at $0.13 with a heavy trading volume of 5667700 shares. The company report on April 18, 2023 that Blue Star Foods Reports Growth of 28% to $12.8 Million Annual Revenue for 2022.

Outperformed Previously Issued Preliminary ResultsHighlighted by $1.4 Million Revenue from RAS Operations.

It opened the trading session at $0.1474, the shares rose to $0.1474 and dropped to $0.1248, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BSFC points out that the company has recorded -85.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, BSFC reached to a volume of 5667700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSFC shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Star Foods Corp. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for BSFC stock

Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, BSFC shares gained by 3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.87 for Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1753, while it was recorded at 0.1383 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7038 for the last 200 days.

Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.78 and a Gross Margin at +16.50. Blue Star Foods Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.12.

Return on Total Capital for BSFC is now -26.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.81. Additionally, BSFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] managed to generate an average of -$124,065 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Blue Star Foods Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.90% of BSFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSFC stocks are: SCOTIA CAPITAL INC. with ownership of 987,741, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 58.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 89,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13000.0 in BSFC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $9000.0 in BSFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Star Foods Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Star Foods Corp. [NASDAQ:BSFC] by around 25,442 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 399 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,244,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,269,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSFC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,102 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 187 shares during the same period.