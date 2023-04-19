Blackstone Inc. [BX] moved up 4.90: Why It’s Important

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] jumped around 4.27 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $91.50 at the close of the session, up 4.90%. The company report on April 13, 2023 that Blackstone and Dominium Expand Partnership to Bring Additional New Affordable Housing to Phoenix.

Blackstone to Provide an Additional $31 Million of Tax Credit Equity to Support Dominium’s Latest 196-Unit LIHTC Development in Phoenix, Arizona.

Blackstone (NYSE: BX), through its affordable housing portfolio company, April Housing (“April”), and Dominium, a leading affordable housing owner, developer and manager, today announced an expansion of their partnership to develop Casa Azure, which will bring 196 new affordable housing units to Phoenix, Arizona. Building on its commitment to preserve and create new affordable housing, Blackstone will provide $31 million of tax credit equity to support the development of this community. This increases Blackstone and April Housing’s commitment to expand the affordable housing stock in Maricopa County to a total of 568 new LIHTC units through $79mm of investments.

Blackstone Inc. stock is now 23.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BX Stock saw the intraday high of $92.745 and lowest of $89.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 126.28, which means current price is +23.58% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, BX reached a trading volume of 10291723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blackstone Inc. [BX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $98.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $104 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Blackstone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $88 to $95, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on BX stock. On December 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BX shares from 98 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 3.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73.

How has BX stock performed recently?

Blackstone Inc. [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.71. With this latest performance, BX shares gained by 7.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.07 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.05, while it was recorded at 86.19 for the last single week of trading, and 90.20 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.15 and a Gross Margin at +98.77. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.84.

Return on Total Capital for BX is now 11.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.82. Additionally, BX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] managed to generate an average of $372,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

Earnings analysis for Blackstone Inc. [BX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 9.90%.

Insider trade positions for Blackstone Inc. [BX]

There are presently around $39,710 million, or 64.50% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,994,275, which is approximately 1.414% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,894,983 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.39 billion in BX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.65 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly 80.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 750 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 47,003,841 shares. Additionally, 754 investors decreased positions by around 36,576,971 shares, while 199 investors held positions by with 371,648,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,229,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 178 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,219,743 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 6,528,702 shares during the same period.