Barclays lifts Wayfair Inc. [W] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] surged by $0.44 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $36.85 during the day while it closed the day at $36.08. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Wayfair Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced that it will release financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 before the opening of the market on May 4, 2023.

Wayfair will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 4 to review results. Investors and participants can register for the call in advance by visiting http://bit.ly/4304R9d. The call will also be available via live webcast at http://bit.ly/3JYSKk0. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://investor.wayfair.com.

Wayfair Inc. stock has also gained 1.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, W stock has declined by -16.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.27% and gained 9.70% year-on date.

The market cap for W stock reached $4.02 billion, with 106.00 million shares outstanding and 72.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.25M shares, W reached a trading volume of 3788421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wayfair Inc. [W]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $47.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $63, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on W stock. On January 23, 2023, analysts increased their price target for W shares from 30 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33.

W stock trade performance evaluation

Wayfair Inc. [W] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.04. With this latest performance, W shares gained by 13.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.06 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.98, while it was recorded at 35.14 for the last single week of trading, and 43.56 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.96. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.89.

Return on Total Capital for W is now -65.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.96. Additionally, W Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 258.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 116.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wayfair Inc. [W] managed to generate an average of -$84,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.00.Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,571 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,180,643, which is approximately 0.954% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 10,530,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $375.3 million in W stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $305.55 million in W stock with ownership of nearly -3.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wayfair Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W] by around 20,177,865 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 14,150,608 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 65,862,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,191,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. W stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,792,649 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 8,122,414 shares during the same period.