Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] moved up 1.03: Why It’s Important

Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE: SAN] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.96 during the day while it closed the day at $3.92. The company report on March 22, 2023 that Santander Bank Raises Its Prime Rate to 8.0%.

Santander Bank, N.A. announced today it has raised its prime rate from 7.75% to 8.0%, effective March 22, 2023.

Santander Bank, N.A. is one of the country’s largest retail and commercial banks with $99 billion in assets. With its corporate offices in Boston, the Bank’s nearly 9,000 employees and more than 2 million customers are principally located in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) – one of the most respected banking groups in the world with 160 million customers in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. It is overseen by Santander Holdings USA, Inc., Banco Santander’s intermediate holding company in the U.S. For more information on Santander Bank, please visit www.santanderbank.com.

Banco Santander S.A. stock has also gained 5.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SAN stock has inclined by 17.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 61.32% and gained 32.88% year-on date.

The market cap for SAN stock reached $65.61 billion, with 16.79 billion shares outstanding and 16.79 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.43M shares, SAN reached a trading volume of 3489268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $3.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Santander S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.97.

SAN stock trade performance evaluation

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.09. With this latest performance, SAN shares gained by 19.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.98 for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.72, while it was recorded at 3.87 for the last single week of trading, and 2.97 for the last 200 days.

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.77. Banco Santander S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.26.

Return on Total Capital for SAN is now 2.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 562.60. Additionally, SAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 347.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] managed to generate an average of $46,522 per employee.

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,292 million, or 1.90% of SAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 145,100,488, which is approximately 3.932% of the company’s market cap and around 21.00% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 20,553,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.75 million in SAN stocks shares; and MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, currently with $79.2 million in SAN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Santander S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE:SAN] by around 22,354,191 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 9,665,668 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 300,967,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 332,987,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAN stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,284,351 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,385,457 shares during the same period.