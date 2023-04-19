B. Riley Securities lifts TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TeraWulf Inc. [NASDAQ: WULF] gained 8.33% or 0.12 points to close at $1.56 with a heavy trading volume of 4812425 shares. The company report on April 18, 2023 that TeraWulf Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events.

TeraWulf Inc. (Nasdaq: WULF) (“TeraWulf” or the “Company”), owners and operators of vertically integrated, domestic bitcoin mining facilities powered by more than 91% zero-carbon energy, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor events.

Sequire Investor Summit: San Juan, PRApril 24-26, 20231×1 meetings and Company PresentationPresentation Time: 3:00 p.m. ET on April 25, 2023Presenters: TeraWulf’s CSO Kerri Langlais and CFO Patrick Fleury.

It opened the trading session at $1.54, the shares rose to $1.61 and dropped to $1.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WULF points out that the company has recorded 43.12% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -188.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, WULF reached to a volume of 4812425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WULF shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WULF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for TeraWulf Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TeraWulf Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for WULF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for WULF stock

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.09. With this latest performance, WULF shares gained by 156.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WULF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.67 for TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8037, while it was recorded at 1.4620 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0606 for the last 200 days.

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] shares currently have an operating margin of -279.74 and a Gross Margin at -18.07. TeraWulf Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -571.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.50.

TeraWulf Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]

There are presently around $20 million, or 6.60% of WULF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WULF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,590,777, which is approximately 14.908% of the company’s market cap and around 11.60% of the total institutional ownership; PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, holding 2,053,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.96 million in WULF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.51 million in WULF stock with ownership of nearly 12.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in TeraWulf Inc. [NASDAQ:WULF] by around 5,465,482 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 511,091 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 7,873,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,850,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WULF stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,453,258 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 437,428 shares during the same period.