Auddia Inc. [AUUD] Is Currently 8.62 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Auddia Inc. [NASDAQ: AUUD] gained 8.62% on the last trading session, reaching $0.63 price per share at the time. The company report on April 18, 2023 that Auddia Announces Interim Bridge Financing; Withdraws Pending S-1 Registration Statement; Provides Details on M&A Initiatives.

Interim financing to bridge to advancement of ongoing buyside M&A discussions and anticipated favorable midyear performance metrics for faidr.

Auddia Inc. represents 12.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.13 million with the latest information. AUUD stock price has been found in the range of $0.61 to $0.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 861.48K shares, AUUD reached a trading volume of 4085233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Auddia Inc. [AUUD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUUD shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUUD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Auddia Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for AUUD stock

Auddia Inc. [AUUD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.20. With this latest performance, AUUD shares dropped by -37.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.15 for Auddia Inc. [AUUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9392, while it was recorded at 0.6550 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1022 for the last 200 days.

Auddia Inc. [AUUD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.61.

Auddia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Auddia Inc. [AUUD]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.60% of AUUD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUUD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 350,070, which is approximately 0.043% of the company’s market cap and around 13.90% of the total institutional ownership; UNITED CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC, holding 236,723 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in AUUD stocks shares; and WOODLEY FARRA MANION PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.11 million in AUUD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Auddia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Auddia Inc. [NASDAQ:AUUD] by around 12,999 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 35,399 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,000,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,048,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUUD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,848 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,406 shares during the same period.