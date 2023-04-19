AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] is 10.65% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] closed the trading session at $75.02 on 04/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $74.475, while the highest price level was $75.83. The company report on April 17, 2023 that Shanghai Cellular Biopharmaceutical Group presents first data from Phase I trial evaluating a novel CAR-T in advanced liver cancer at AACR Annual Meeting.

Promising anti-tumor activity reported for C-CAR031, a novel Glypican 3 (GPC3)-targeting cell therapy designed by AstraZeneca.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Shanghai Cellular Biopharmaceutical Group Ltd. (the Company, or Shanghai Cellular Bio), a company engaged in the drug development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases, today presented data from the First-in-Human (FIH) Phase I trial evaluating C-CAR031 at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.65 percent and weekly performance of 3.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.97M shares, AZN reached to a volume of 7565084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $77.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 53.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AZN stock trade performance evaluation

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 14.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.81 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.05, while it was recorded at 74.21 for the last single week of trading, and 64.90 for the last 200 days.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.41 and a Gross Margin at +63.36. AstraZeneca PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.41.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 7.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.93. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] managed to generate an average of $31,968 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 13.00%.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37,498 million, or 17.90% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 68,591,648, which is approximately -9.012% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 54,606,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.02 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $3.31 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -1.375% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AstraZeneca PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 472 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 36,302,557 shares. Additionally, 422 investors decreased positions by around 45,993,026 shares, while 228 investors held positions by with 426,980,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 509,276,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,812,851 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,017,010 shares during the same period.