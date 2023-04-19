APA Corporation [APA] Revenue clocked in at $11.07 billion, down -15.55% YTD: What’s Next?

APA Corporation [NASDAQ: APA] loss -0.18% or -0.07 points to close at $39.42 with a heavy trading volume of 5008064 shares. The company report on April 6, 2023 that APA Corporation Provides First-Quarter 2023 Supplemental Information and Schedules Results Conference Call for May 4 at 10 a.m. Central Time.

It opened the trading session at $39.49, the shares rose to $39.55 and dropped to $38.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APA points out that the company has recorded -1.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.19M shares, APA reached to a volume of 5008064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about APA Corporation [APA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APA shares is $50.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for APA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $52 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for APA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $48, while Mizuho kept a Underperform rating on APA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APA Corporation is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for APA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for APA in the course of the last twelve months was 2.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for APA stock

APA Corporation [APA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.25. With this latest performance, APA shares gained by 24.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.49 for APA Corporation [APA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.16, while it was recorded at 39.96 for the last single week of trading, and 40.14 for the last 200 days.

APA Corporation [APA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and APA Corporation [APA] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.89 and a Gross Margin at +52.67. APA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.17.

Return on Total Capital for APA is now 68.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 61.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, APA Corporation [APA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,360.05. Additionally, APA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,320.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, APA Corporation [APA] managed to generate an average of $1,616,366 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.APA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

APA Corporation [APA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA Corporation go to 13.87%.

An analysis of insider ownership at APA Corporation [APA]

There are presently around $9,783 million, or 82.40% of APA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,613,224, which is approximately -0.144% of the company’s market cap and around 0.43% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,452,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in APA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $877.09 million in APA stock with ownership of nearly -1.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in APA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 355 institutional holders increased their position in APA Corporation [NASDAQ:APA] by around 20,213,855 shares. Additionally, 324 investors decreased positions by around 32,238,232 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 195,282,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,734,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APA stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,339,473 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 7,778,182 shares during the same period.