why M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $153.05

M&T Bank Corporation [NYSE: MTB] gained 7.78% on the last trading session, reaching $125.66 price per share at the time. The company report on April 17, 2023 that M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS.

M&T Bank Corporation represents 171.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.11 billion with the latest information. MTB stock price has been found in the range of $114.38 to $125.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, MTB reached a trading volume of 5166363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTB shares is $153.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for M&T Bank Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $178 to $155. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2023, representing the official price target for M&T Bank Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for M&T Bank Corporation is set at 4.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 163.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTB in the course of the last twelve months was 5.90.

Trading performance analysis for MTB stock

M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.99. With this latest performance, MTB shares dropped by -1.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.79 for M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.99, while it was recorded at 118.67 for the last single week of trading, and 160.13 for the last 200 days.

M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.96. M&T Bank Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.58.

Return on Total Capital for MTB is now 8.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.50. Additionally, MTB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] managed to generate an average of $87,165 per employee.

M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for M&T Bank Corporation go to 13.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]

There are presently around $16,506 million, or 86.70% of MTB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,344,678, which is approximately -0.713% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,998,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in MTB stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.31 billion in MTB stock with ownership of nearly 8.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in M&T Bank Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 378 institutional holders increased their position in M&T Bank Corporation [NYSE:MTB] by around 11,285,926 shares. Additionally, 482 investors decreased positions by around 16,719,094 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 113,566,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,571,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTB stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,670,819 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 2,247,710 shares during the same period.