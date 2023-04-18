why iQIYI Inc. [IQ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.48

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] closed the trading session at $7.20 on 04/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.005, while the highest price level was $7.365. The company report on April 5, 2023 that iQIYI CEO GONG Yu: Original Content, Innovation, and Global Expansion Are Key Growth Drivers.

GONG Yu, Founder and CEO of iQIYI, shared that original content, technological innovation and global expansion are key to iQIYI’s quality growth, in a keynote speech at the 10th China Internet Audio and Video Convention (CIAVC) held on Mar. 30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Gong marked once again the company’s strategic commitment to original content: “Online audio and video platform has transformed from a content distribution platform into a major provider for both content creation and distribution. Self-produced, original content is taking an increasingly larger proportion and has become a major content pillar of audio and video platforms,” he said.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.85 percent and weekly performance of 7.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 214.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.03M shares, IQ reached to a volume of 9902495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $8.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $4.70 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2023, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.80 to $5.10, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

IQ stock trade performance evaluation

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.14. With this latest performance, IQ shares gained by 1.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 214.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.23 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.14, while it was recorded at 6.85 for the last single week of trading, and 4.60 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.53 and a Gross Margin at +23.03. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.47.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 349.30. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for iQIYI Inc. [IQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 3.84%.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,666 million, or 68.40% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 25,325,277, which is approximately 25.094% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; OASIS MANAGEMENT CO LTD., holding 23,529,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $161.41 million in IQ stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $158.98 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 4.413% of the company’s market capitalization.

102 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 45,317,505 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 57,573,331 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 139,897,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,788,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,742,468 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 36,659,977 shares during the same period.