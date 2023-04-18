why Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.50

Blackboxstocks Inc. [NASDAQ: BLBX] price surged by 107.20 percent to reach at $2.83. The company report on April 17, 2023 that Blackboxstocks, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent for Merger with Evtec Group, a Leading Supplier for Luxury Brands in the EV and Performance Automotive Market with Projected Revenue of US$132 Million for Fiscal Year Ended March 2024.

Blackbox Stockholders expected to retain 8.34% of the common shares of the combined company’s common stock post-merger.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX), (“Blackbox” or the “Company”), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, announced today that it has entered into a letter of intent to merge with Evtec Group Limited, Evtec Aluminium Limited and Evtec Automotive Limited (collectively “Evtec”). Evtec is a supplier of proprietary parts for leading Luxury, Performance, and Electric Vehicle “EV” brands including Jaguar Land Rover, Aston Martin, and Ford, among many others.

A sum of 16879218 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 212.69K shares. Blackboxstocks Inc. shares reached a high of $9.50 and dropped to a low of $5.15 until finishing in the latest session at $5.47.

The one-year BLBX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.71. The average equity rating for BLBX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLBX shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackboxstocks Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

BLBX Stock Performance Analysis:

Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.74. With this latest performance, BLBX shares gained by 73.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.78 for Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.17, while it was recorded at 3.09 for the last single week of trading, and 3.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blackboxstocks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.27 and a Gross Margin at +69.39. Blackboxstocks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.79.

Return on Total Capital for BLBX is now -51.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.40. Additionally, BLBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX] managed to generate an average of -$70,696 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 334.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Blackboxstocks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.30% of BLBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLBX stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 7,561, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18000.0 in BLBX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10000.0 in BLBX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackboxstocks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Blackboxstocks Inc. [NASDAQ:BLBX] by around 4,640 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 43,131 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 15,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLBX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,040 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 3,715 shares during the same period.