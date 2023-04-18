Wells Fargo slashes price target on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BLCM] – find out why.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BLCM] gained 102.77% on the last trading session, reaching $0.57 price per share at the time. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Bellicum Discontinues Phase 1/2 Trials and Initiates Evaluation of Strategic Alternatives.

The most recent patient treated in the Phase 1/2 trial of BPX-601 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) experienced serious immune-mediated adverse events including Grade 4 cytokine release syndrome (CRS), the second dose-limiting toxicity observed in this cohort of dose escalation. The company paused enrollment in its clinical studies and conducted a thorough review of the risk/benefit observed to date. While clinically meaningful efficacy has been observed—including 5 of 9 mCRPC patients treated achieving PSA50 response, 4 of whom achieved PSA90 response—the Company believes it does not have the necessary resources to optimize either the clinical dose and schedule of BPX-601 cells and the activating agent rimiducid, or the design of the BPX-601 cell construct to achieve a favorable risk/benefit profile.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 30.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.27 million with the latest information. BLCM stock price has been found in the range of $0.281 to $1.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 105.81K shares, BLCM reached a trading volume of 49978670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. On April 12, 2018, analysts increased their price target for BLCM shares from 10 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BLCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 93.22. With this latest performance, BLCM shares gained by 26.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.91 for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BLCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7205, while it was recorded at 0.3455 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0279 for the last 200 days.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

There are presently around $0 million, or 31.40% of BLCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLCM stocks are: IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 448,101, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 327,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92000.0 in BLCM stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $70000.0 in BLCM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:BLCM] by around 115,711 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 183,459 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 1,408,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,707,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLCM stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 96,267 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 125 shares during the same period.