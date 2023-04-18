Walmart Inc. [WMT] stock Upgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $160

Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] jumped around 1.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $149.52 at the close of the session, up 0.70%. The company report on April 14, 2023 that Leading the Charge: Walmart Announces Plan To Expand Electric Vehicle Charging Network.

As our customers and members continue to look for ways to save money and live better, I am excited to announce our plans at Walmart and Sam’s Club in the U.S. to make electric vehicle (EV) ownership more accessible, reliable, convenient and affordable for them across the country. By 2030, we intend to build our own EV fast-charging network at thousands of Walmart and Sam’s Club locations coast-to-coast. This would be in addition to the almost 1,300 EV fast-charging stations we already have available at more than 280 U.S. facilities.

With a store or club located within 10 miles of approximately 90% of Americans, we are uniquely positioned to deliver a convenient charging option that will help make EV ownership possible whether people live in rural, suburban or urban areas. Our goal is to meet the needs of customers and members where they live and open the road to those driving across the country. Easy access to on-the-go charging is a game-changer for drivers who have been hesitant to purchase an EV for concerns they won’t be able to find a charger in a clean, bright and safe location when needed.

Walmart Inc. stock is now 5.45% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WMT Stock saw the intraday high of $149.67 and lowest of $148.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 160.77, which means current price is +9.87% above from all time high which was touched on 04/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.62M shares, WMT reached a trading volume of 5387808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Walmart Inc. [WMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $163.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Walmart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett raised their target price from $145 to $155. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Walmart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $159, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on WMT stock. On January 26, 2023, analysts increased their price target for WMT shares from 170 to 176.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMT in the course of the last twelve months was 69.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has WMT stock performed recently?

Walmart Inc. [WMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, WMT shares gained by 8.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.09 for Walmart Inc. [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.31, while it was recorded at 149.38 for the last single week of trading, and 139.15 for the last 200 days.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walmart Inc. [WMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.01 and a Gross Margin at +24.14. Walmart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.91.

Return on Total Capital for WMT is now 16.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walmart Inc. [WMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.83. Additionally, WMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.50.Walmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Walmart Inc. [WMT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc. go to 5.09%.

Insider trade positions for Walmart Inc. [WMT]

There are presently around $128,940 million, or 32.90% of WMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 130,535,145, which is approximately 0.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,023,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.41 billion in WMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.0 billion in WMT stock with ownership of nearly -0.048% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walmart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,351 institutional holders increased their position in Walmart Inc. [NYSE:WMT] by around 36,090,853 shares. Additionally, 1,175 investors decreased positions by around 33,564,262 shares, while 375 investors held positions by with 798,745,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 868,400,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMT stock had 291 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,254,919 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 2,821,154 shares during the same period.