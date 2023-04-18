Wall Street Analyst Upgrade PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]. What else is Wall St. saying

PDD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.88% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.31%. The company report on March 20, 2023 that PDD Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

Over the last 12 months, PDD stock rose by 57.03%. The one-year PDD Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.76. The average equity rating for PDD stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $88.27 billion, with 1.27 billion shares outstanding and 911.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.39M shares, PDD stock reached a trading volume of 6694796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $107.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PDD Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $66 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for PDD Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on PDD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDD Holdings Inc. is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 12.50.

PDD Stock Performance Analysis:

PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.31. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -27.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.17 for PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.16, while it was recorded at 68.58 for the last single week of trading, and 72.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PDD Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.29 and a Gross Margin at +75.90. PDD Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.98.

PDD Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

PDD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD Holdings Inc. go to 40.82%.

PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] Insider Position Details

Positions in PDD Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in PDD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 65,149,223 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 44,589,079 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 218,551,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 328,290,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,479,508 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 13,207,553 shares during the same period.