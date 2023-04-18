Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Paramount Global [PARA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] closed the trading session at $22.08 on 04/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.58, while the highest price level was $22.19. The company report on April 17, 2023 that VIEWERS WATCHED MORE THAN 281 BILLION MINUTES OF CBS PROGRAMMING IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023 – 90 BILLION MINUTES MORE THAN ITS CLOSEST BROADCAST COMPETITOR.

Viewers Have Also Spent Nearly Four Times More Time with CBS Than the Combined Total Minutes Watching Original Content Across Amazon, Hulu, Disney+ and HBO Max.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.81 percent and weekly performance of -0.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.36M shares, PARA reached to a volume of 6427885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Paramount Global [PARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $21.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Paramount Global stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $14, while Loop Capital kept a Sell rating on PARA stock. On October 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PARA shares from 19 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28.

PARA stock trade performance evaluation

Paramount Global [PARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, PARA shares gained by 10.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.02 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.82, while it was recorded at 22.16 for the last single week of trading, and 21.35 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Global [PARA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Paramount Global [PARA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to 9.40%.

Paramount Global [PARA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,431 million, or 81.80% of PARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 93,637,189, which is approximately 2.654% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,975,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 billion in PARA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $908.49 million in PARA stock with ownership of nearly 3.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

413 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Global [NASDAQ:PARA] by around 49,106,241 shares. Additionally, 408 investors decreased positions by around 51,379,102 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 382,901,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 483,386,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARA stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,508,949 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 7,903,483 shares during the same period.