Wall Street Analyst Initiated Roku Inc. [ROKU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] surged by $2.75 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $64.53 during the day while it closed the day at $64.47. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Roku to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 26, 2023.

Today, Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) announced it will release first quarter 2023 financial results after the stock market closes on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 PM Pacific Time on April 26. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode from the Roku investor relations website. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Roku website following the call.

Roku Inc. stock has also gained 0.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ROKU stock has inclined by 26.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.12% and gained 58.40% year-on date.

The market cap for ROKU stock reached $9.27 billion, with 139.68 million shares outstanding and 121.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.93M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 7936339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $67.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. On February 17, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ROKU shares from 45 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 3.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.65.

ROKU stock trade performance evaluation

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.23. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -1.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.71 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.91, while it was recorded at 62.79 for the last single week of trading, and 62.55 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.74 and a Gross Margin at +43.33. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.93.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -15.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.18. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$138,335 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 43.00%.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,182 million, or 77.80% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 12,483,431, which is approximately 3.041% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,160,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $688.8 million in ROKU stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $484.34 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 5.998% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 15,422,977 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 11,576,389 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 73,168,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,167,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,324,819 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 1,540,678 shares during the same period.