Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] Revenue clocked in at $1.25 billion, down -11.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Viavi Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: VIAV] loss -9.08% on the last trading session, reaching $9.31 price per share at the time. The company report on April 17, 2023 that VIAVI Announces Preliminary Financial Results and Reporting Date for Fiscal Third Quarter 2023.

(NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. (“VIAVI” or the “Company”) today announced selected unaudited preliminary financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended April 1, 2023. All information in this press release is preliminary and approximate, including subject to normal quarter-end accounting review.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

For the third quarter, preliminary revenue is expected to be between $246 million and $248 million as compared to prior guidance of $256 million to $276 million. This was primarily driven by weakness in our NSE segment that experienced higher than expected pullback in demand for Lab products. The resulting preliminary non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 10.5% and 11.5% as compared to our guidance range of 13.0% to 14.2%.

Viavi Solutions Inc. represents 225.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.12 billion with the latest information. VIAV stock price has been found in the range of $8.895 to $9.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, VIAV reached a trading volume of 6023585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIAV shares is $13.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIAV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Viavi Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $21 to $14.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Viavi Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on VIAV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viavi Solutions Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIAV in the course of the last twelve months was 20.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for VIAV stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.16. With this latest performance, VIAV shares dropped by -10.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.81 for Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.67, while it was recorded at 10.11 for the last single week of trading, and 12.31 for the last 200 days.

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.33 and a Gross Margin at +59.10. Viavi Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.20.

Return on Total Capital for VIAV is now 12.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.85. Additionally, VIAV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] managed to generate an average of $4,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Viavi Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIAV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viavi Solutions Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]

There are presently around $2,127 million, or 98.00% of VIAV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIAV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,626,880, which is approximately 0.927% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,707,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $273.48 million in VIAV stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $139.97 million in VIAV stock with ownership of nearly -2.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viavi Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Viavi Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAV] by around 15,133,811 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 17,324,422 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 175,245,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,703,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIAV stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,391,397 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 4,481,448 shares during the same period.