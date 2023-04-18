Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] Stock trading around $0.22 per share: What’s Next?

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [NASDAQ: VBLT] jumped around 0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.22 at the close of the session, up 8.97%. The company report on March 14, 2023 that VBL Therapeutics Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

“I am confident that the recently announced merger with Notable Labs Inc. provides the best path forward and will position the new enterprise to deliver both near and long-term value for shareholders of both companies and patients,” said Prof. Dror Harats, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of VBL Therapeutics. “The successful closing of the sale of VBL’s manufacturing facility for $7.1 million has provided an influx of non-dilutive capital that can be employed by the combined entity to advance its pipeline. I am impressed by the management team at Notable, who have an excellent track record developing successful pharmaceuticals, and the vision to create a leading clinical stage oncology company utilizing Notable’s Predictive Precision Medicine Platform.”.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stock is now 79.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VBLT Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2298 and lowest of $0.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.20, which means current price is +79.17% above from all time high which was touched on 02/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, VBLT reached a trading volume of 5021101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VBLT shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VBLT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on VBLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has VBLT stock performed recently?

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.82. With this latest performance, VBLT shares gained by 50.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.30 for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1577, while it was recorded at 0.1886 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2808 for the last 200 days.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -4992.86 and a Gross Margin at -76.60. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4909.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.50.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 17.60% of VBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBLT stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 429,611, which is approximately 13.68% of the company’s market cap and around 12.87% of the total institutional ownership; TELEMETRY INVESTMENTS, L.L.C., holding 403,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79000.0 in VBLT stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $55000.0 in VBLT stock with ownership of nearly -51.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [NASDAQ:VBLT] by around 120,910 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 987,944 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,381,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,490,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBLT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,118 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 74,159 shares during the same period.