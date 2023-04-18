United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] is 29.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE: UMC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.48%. The company report on April 10, 2023 that UMC Reports Sales for March 2023.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of March 2023.

Over the last 12 months, UMC stock rose by 7.32%. The one-year United Microelectronics Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.03. The average equity rating for UMC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.35 billion, with 2.47 billion shares outstanding and 2.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.27M shares, UMC stock reached a trading volume of 4992131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMC shares is $7.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for United Microelectronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2023, representing the official price target for United Microelectronics Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Microelectronics Corporation is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

UMC Stock Performance Analysis:

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.48. With this latest performance, UMC shares dropped by -2.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.38 for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.40, while it was recorded at 8.40 for the last single week of trading, and 7.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Microelectronics Corporation Fundamentals:

United Microelectronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

UMC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Microelectronics Corporation go to 34.10%.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] Insider Position Details

Positions in United Microelectronics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE:UMC] by around 24,596,086 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 24,771,730 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 83,263,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,631,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMC stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,419,468 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,503,962 shares during the same period.