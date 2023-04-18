UBS slashes price target on Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] – find out why.

Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE: UNVR] gained 0.48% on the last trading session, reaching $35.47 price per share at the time. The company report on April 11, 2023 that Univar Solutions Named Exclusive Distributor of Patcham USA’s PATcat™ Metal-Based Catalysts for Polyurethanes in the United States.

Customers in the United States can fulfill their catalyst needs for polyurethane and polyisocyanurate applications.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) (“Univar Solutions” or “the Company”), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced its selection as Patcham USA, LLC’s exclusive distribution partner of PATcat™ metal catalysts in the United States. Patcham’s metal catalysts, both tin and tin-free, are used to improve the properties of polyurethane systems and will complement Univar Solutions’ strong polyurethane additives portfolio.

Univar Solutions Inc. represents 159.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.57 billion with the latest information. UNVR stock price has been found in the range of $35.27 to $35.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, UNVR reached a trading volume of 5446984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNVR shares is $37.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNVR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Univar Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Univar Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on UNVR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Univar Solutions Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNVR in the course of the last twelve months was 14.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for UNVR stock

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.88. With this latest performance, UNVR shares gained by 2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.76 for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.54, while it was recorded at 35.26 for the last single week of trading, and 29.47 for the last 200 days.

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25 and a Gross Margin at +22.58. Univar Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.75.

Return on Total Capital for UNVR is now 16.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.18. Additionally, UNVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] managed to generate an average of $56,216 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.65.Univar Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNVR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Univar Solutions Inc. go to 3.41%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]

There are presently around $5,482 million, or 99.90% of UNVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNVR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,331,919, which is approximately -4.038% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,211,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $572.27 million in UNVR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $541.59 million in UNVR stock with ownership of nearly -1.443% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Univar Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE:UNVR] by around 14,248,849 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 16,713,848 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 124,327,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,290,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNVR stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,964,604 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,622,264 shares during the same period.