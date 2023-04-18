UBS Group AG [UBS] Is Currently -3.79 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.79% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.16%. The company report on April 10, 2023 that UBS advisors Drew Freides and Michael Kanigher named to the Barron’s Top 1200 Advisors list.

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Drew Freides and Michael Kanigher, both Private Wealth Advisors and Managing Directors in the firm’s Los Angeles Private Wealth Management Market, have been named to the Barron’s Top 1200 Advisors list for 2023. Drew and Michael ranked #13 and #28 respectively in the state of California.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“I’m incredibly proud to see Drew and Mike recognized for the 10th year in a row,” said Lauren Gorsche, UBS Los Angeles Market Executive, “Their client-first approach, deep knowledge of the private wealth business, and ability to connect executives, entrepreneurs and families with bespoke solutions make them one of the premier Private Wealth teams in the country.”.

Over the last 12 months, UBS stock rose by 19.56%. The one-year UBS Group AG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.03. The average equity rating for UBS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $72.70 billion, with 3.14 billion shares outstanding and 3.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, UBS stock reached a trading volume of 6431724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UBS Group AG [UBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $24.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2023, representing the official price target for UBS Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 185.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.59.

UBS Stock Performance Analysis:

UBS Group AG [UBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.16. With this latest performance, UBS shares gained by 10.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.13 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.94, while it was recorded at 21.48 for the last single week of trading, and 18.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UBS Group AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UBS Group AG [UBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.90. UBS Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.19.

Return on Total Capital for UBS is now 3.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UBS Group AG [UBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 367.60. Additionally, UBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 308.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UBS Group AG [UBS] managed to generate an average of $100,365 per employee.

UBS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 10.12%.

UBS Group AG [UBS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,803 million, or 56.17% of UBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 159,315,717, which is approximately 1.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 132,059,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.89 billion in UBS stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $2.65 billion in UBS stock with ownership of nearly -1.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

177 institutional holders increased their position in UBS Group AG [NYSE:UBS] by around 47,250,973 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 98,675,175 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 1,123,022,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,268,949,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBS stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,012,209 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 6,949,615 shares during the same period.