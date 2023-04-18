Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] Revenue clocked in at $4.13 billion, down -3.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE: TME] traded at a high on 04/17/23, posting a 5.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.03. The company report on April 17, 2023 that Tencent Music Entertainment Group to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 16, 2023.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“TME”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

TME’s management will host a Tencent Meeting Webinar on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, to review and discuss the Company’s business and financial performance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5557746 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stands at 2.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.18%.

The market cap for TME stock reached $13.72 billion, with 1.57 billion shares outstanding and 837.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.54M shares, TME reached a trading volume of 5557746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TME shares is $9.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TME stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on TME stock. On December 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TME shares from 4.50 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tencent Music Entertainment Group is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for TME in the course of the last twelve months was 12.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has TME stock performed recently?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.35. With this latest performance, TME shares gained by 2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.90 for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.88, while it was recorded at 7.65 for the last single week of trading, and 6.17 for the last 200 days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group go to 9.14%.

Insider trade positions for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]

Positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE:TME] by around 72,188,170 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 42,197,006 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 288,275,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 402,660,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TME stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,443,950 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 6,566,031 shares during the same period.