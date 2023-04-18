Synchrony Financial [SYF] Revenue clocked in at $17.15 billion, down -8.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] jumped around 0.16 points on Monday, while shares priced at $29.96 at the close of the session, up 0.54%. The company report on April 13, 2023 that American Dental Association Member Advantage Extends Partnership with Synchrony’s CareCredit, Endorsing it for Patient Financing.

Partnership distinguishes CareCredit as ADA Member Advantage’s only endorsed patient financing solution and includes comprehensive payment options and digital features for members and patients.

The American Dental Association (ADA) Member Advantage and Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) today announced a 10-year partnership extension, making CareCredit, a Synchrony product, the only financing solution endorsed for ADA members. The endorsement is the result of a comprehensive due diligence process established by ADA Member Advantage to partner with and recommend trusted companies that provide unique value to the organization’s 159,000+ dentist members. The partnership includes special financing options, digital features and exclusive deals for providers.

Synchrony Financial stock is now -8.83% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SYF Stock saw the intraday high of $29.96 and lowest of $29.065 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.88, which means current price is +10.37% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.58M shares, SYF reached a trading volume of 6992742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Synchrony Financial [SYF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $37.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $46 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $41 to $38, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on SYF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.05.

How has SYF stock performed recently?

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.03. With this latest performance, SYF shares gained by 2.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.82 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.36, while it was recorded at 29.78 for the last single week of trading, and 33.13 for the last 200 days.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.91 and a Gross Margin at +89.62. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.86.

Return on Total Capital for SYF is now 16.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.24. Additionally, SYF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] managed to generate an average of $163,027 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Synchrony Financial [SYF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to -3.62%.

Insider trade positions for Synchrony Financial [SYF]

There are presently around $12,490 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,021,118, which is approximately -5.45% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 45,088,025 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.21 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly -3.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 296 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 22,726,726 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 42,363,295 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 354,053,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 419,143,857 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,253,670 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,019,589 shares during the same period.