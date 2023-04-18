Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [STSA] gain 20.00% so far this year. What now?

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: STSA] jumped around 0.43 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.08 at the close of the session, up 64.89%. The company report on April 16, 2023 that SNBL to Acquire Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Transaction delivers immediate value and liquidity to Satsuma stockholders.

SNBL to acquire all outstanding shares of Satsuma for upfront cash consideration of $0.91 per share.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 20.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STSA Stock saw the intraday high of $1.47 and lowest of $1.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.08, which means current price is +64.89% above from all time high which was touched on 04/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 150.14K shares, STSA reached a trading volume of 43545552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [STSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STSA shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $15, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on STSA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

How has STSA stock performed recently?

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [STSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.61. With this latest performance, STSA shares gained by 18.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.85 for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [STSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8659, while it was recorded at 0.7827 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0708 for the last 200 days.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [STSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.03.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Insider trade positions for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [STSA]

There are presently around $13 million, or 74.40% of STSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STSA stocks are: BML CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,440,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 5,914,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.87 million in STSA stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $1.96 million in STSA stock with ownership of nearly -4.773% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:STSA] by around 1,541,273 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 12,581,568 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 5,759,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,882,181 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STSA stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 514,171 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 10,970,957 shares during the same period.