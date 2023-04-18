RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] Revenue clocked in at $776.50 million, up 13.91% YTD: What’s Next?

RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE: RLX] jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.62 at the close of the session, up 0.38%. The company report on March 10, 2023 that RLX Technology Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

RLX Technology Inc. stock is now 13.91% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RLX Stock saw the intraday high of $2.72 and lowest of $2.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.06, which means current price is +34.36% above from all time high which was touched on 04/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.78M shares, RLX reached a trading volume of 5506728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLX shares is $4.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for RLX Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Buy rating on RLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for RLX in the course of the last twelve months was 61.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 14.00.

How has RLX stock performed recently?

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.76. With this latest performance, RLX shares gained by 6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 140.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.53 for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.41, while it was recorded at 2.71 for the last single week of trading, and 1.95 for the last 200 days.

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.14 and a Gross Margin at +43.66. RLX Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.30.

Return on Total Capital for RLX is now 6.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.55. Additionally, RLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.26.

RLX Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.00 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

Earnings analysis for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX Technology Inc. go to 12.71%.

Insider trade positions for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]

There are presently around $812 million, or 29.50% of RLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLX stocks are: IDG CHINA VENTURE CAPITAL FUND V ASSOCIATES L.P. with ownership of 60,068,870, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 59.01% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 34,691,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.55 million in RLX stocks shares; and WILDCAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $80.63 million in RLX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RLX Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE:RLX] by around 108,626,393 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 63,628,133 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 138,669,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 310,924,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLX stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 48,135,804 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 26,142,207 shares during the same period.