Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [RXDX] Stock trading around $193.51 per share: What’s Next?

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: RXDX] gained 69.73% or 79.5 points to close at $193.51 with a heavy trading volume of 15504252 shares. The company report on April 16, 2023 that Merck Strengthens Immunology Pipeline with Acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.

PRA023 is a novel, late-stage candidate for ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease and other autoimmune conditions.

Prometheus Biosciences’ comprehensive data set enables target discovery and precision medicine approach in inflammation and immunology.

It opened the trading session at $193.28, the shares rose to $193.98 and dropped to $192.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RXDX points out that the company has recorded 293.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -800.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 477.27K shares, RXDX reached to a volume of 15504252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [RXDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXDX shares is $159.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on RXDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is set at 10.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1338.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.79.

Trading performance analysis for RXDX stock

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [RXDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 70.58. With this latest performance, RXDX shares gained by 62.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 293.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 430.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.70 for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [RXDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.77, while it was recorded at 129.32 for the last single week of trading, and 76.89 for the last 200 days.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [RXDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [RXDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2140.96 and a Gross Margin at +78.06. Prometheus Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2081.83.

Return on Total Capital for RXDX is now -30.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [RXDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.37. Additionally, RXDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [RXDX] managed to generate an average of -$1,461,361 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Prometheus Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 31.00 and a Current Ratio set at 31.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [RXDX]

There are presently around $4,340 million, or 72.70% of RXDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RXDX stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 3,354,303, which is approximately 5.164% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,807,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $320.11 million in RXDX stocks shares; and CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $238.28 million in RXDX stock with ownership of nearly 5.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:RXDX] by around 9,760,265 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 5,070,633 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 23,233,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,064,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RXDX stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,486,489 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 757,870 shares during the same period.