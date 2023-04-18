Pinterest Inc. [PINS] is 17.87% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] price surged by 0.14 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on April 14, 2023 that Pinterest to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will release financial results for the first quarter 2023 on Thursday, April 27th, 2023 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can be accessed on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

A sum of 5565605 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.72M shares. Pinterest Inc. shares reached a high of $28.65 and dropped to a low of $28.10 until finishing in the latest session at $28.62.

The one-year PINS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.82. The average equity rating for PINS stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $29.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $27 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on PINS stock. On December 13, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PINS shares from 25 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 44.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.10.

PINS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.43. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 7.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.15 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.31, while it was recorded at 28.32 for the last single week of trading, and 24.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pinterest Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.29 and a Gross Margin at +75.90. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.43.

Return on Total Capital for PINS is now -2.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.98. Additionally, PINS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] managed to generate an average of -$24,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

PINS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to 23.08%.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,398 million, or 91.00% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,130,726, which is approximately 2.261% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,580,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $902.58 million in PINS stocks shares; and ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $797.74 million in PINS stock with ownership of nearly 86.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 336 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 99,078,580 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 52,845,003 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 386,841,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 538,765,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,827,758 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 10,019,615 shares during the same period.