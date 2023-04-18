Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] moved up 4.28: Why It’s Important

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] surged by $1.08 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $27.70 during the day while it closed the day at $26.31. The company report on April 17, 2023 that Peabody to Announce Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023.

On Thursday, April 27, 2023, Peabody (NYSE: BTU) will announce results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. A conference call with management is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Instructions for the conference call participation and accessing a replay, as well as other investor data will be available at PeabodyEnergy.com prior to the call.

Peabody Energy Corporation stock has also gained 4.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BTU stock has declined by -7.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.46% and lost -0.42% year-on date.

The market cap for BTU stock reached $3.87 billion, with 204.60 million shares outstanding and 142.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, BTU reached a trading volume of 10221166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $33.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $22, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTU in the course of the last twelve months was 4.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

BTU stock trade performance evaluation

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.28. With this latest performance, BTU shares gained by 12.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.57 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.94, while it was recorded at 25.52 for the last single week of trading, and 25.46 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.56 and a Gross Margin at +33.19. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.72.

Return on Total Capital for BTU is now 51.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 40.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.19. Additionally, BTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] managed to generate an average of $235,527 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,830 million, or 87.50% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 23,025,000, which is approximately -10.963% of the company’s market cap and around 0.31% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,597,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $292.61 million in BTU stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $200.14 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly -27.91% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 12,931,355 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 16,966,780 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 82,256,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,154,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,446,646 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 5,999,957 shares during the same period.