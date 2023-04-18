Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] fell -37.44% so far this year. What now?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NVOS] closed the trading session at $0.13 on 04/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.115, while the highest price level was $0.126. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Novo Integrated Sciences Reports Fiscal Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo”), pioneering a holistic approach to patient-first health and wellness through a multidisciplinary healthcare ecosystem of multiple patient and consumer touchpoints providing services and product innovation, today reported its financial results for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022.

Robert Mattacchione, the Company’s CEO and Board Chairman, stated, “The Company’s fiscal year 2022 revenue increase of 26% compared to fiscal year 2021 revenue includes an adjustment, from gross sales to net sales, reducing Novo’s total reflected fiscal year 2022 3rd quarter outsourced product sales by approximately $9.4m. The Company elected to apply the adjustment based on the inconsistent and sporadic nature of outsourced product sales and the significant capital required to support the sales cycle. The Company remains committed to the commercialization of its proprietary product offerings and the expansion and delivery of its essential services and solutions to the rapidly evolving fundamental transformation of how non-catastrophic healthcare is delivered both now and in the future. Specific to increasing the Company’s cash position, management is primarily focused on raising capital through non-dilutive structures and solutions.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.44 percent and weekly performance of 12.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -83.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 27.52M shares, NVOS reached to a volume of 9685510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

NVOS stock trade performance evaluation

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.83. With this latest performance, NVOS shares gained by 8.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.62 for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1264, while it was recorded at 0.1179 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6861 for the last 200 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.92. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.89.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.40% of NVOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVOS stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,526,713, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.92% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 1,494,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in NVOS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $26000.0 in NVOS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:NVOS] by around 4,418,506 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 113,432 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 217,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,749,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVOS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,406,618 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 23,381 shares during the same period.