Netflix Inc. [NFLX] moved down -1.75: Why It’s Important

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] loss -1.75% on the last trading session, reaching $332.72 price per share at the time. The company report on March 28, 2023 that CIBC introduces additional Canadian Depositary Receipts (“CDRs”).

Expanded CDR lineup provides more opportunities for Canadians to invest in global companies.

CIBC today announced the addition of six new Canadian Depositary Receipts (“CDRs”), now listed on the NEO Exchange.

Netflix Inc. represents 445.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $151.48 billion with the latest information. NFLX stock price has been found in the range of $327.50 to $338.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.18M shares, NFLX reached a trading volume of 6109763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Netflix Inc. [NFLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $357.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price from $340 to $390. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $366 to $417, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on NFLX stock. On January 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for NFLX shares from 400 to 410.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 10.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 93.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for NFLX stock

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.85. With this latest performance, NFLX shares gained by 7.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.56 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 329.93, while it was recorded at 337.36 for the last single week of trading, and 279.91 for the last 200 days.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netflix Inc. [NFLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.82 and a Gross Margin at +39.37. Netflix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.21.

Return on Total Capital for NFLX is now 15.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Netflix Inc. [NFLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.49. Additionally, NFLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Netflix Inc. [NFLX] managed to generate an average of $350,932 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 15.97%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

There are presently around $121,597 million, or 80.30% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,523,919, which is approximately 1.151% of the company’s market cap and around 1.44% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,732,325 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.39 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $7.95 billion in NFLX stock with ownership of nearly 17.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Netflix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 909 institutional holders increased their position in Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX] by around 31,192,981 shares. Additionally, 888 investors decreased positions by around 20,351,550 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 307,540,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 359,084,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFLX stock had 312 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,192,864 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 2,695,971 shares during the same period.