Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] moved up 0.64: Why It’s Important

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] gained 0.64% on the last trading session, reaching $70.26 price per share at the time. The company report on April 11, 2023 that Mondelēz International to Report Q1 2023 Financial Results on April 27, 2023.

Investors and analysts may participate via phone by calling 800-579-2543 from the United States and 203-518-9848 from other locations. To ensure timely access, participants should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call starts. A listen-only webcast will be provided at www.mondelezinternational.com.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Mondelez International Inc. represents 1.37 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $96.64 billion with the latest information. MDLZ stock price has been found in the range of $69.71 to $70.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.10M shares, MDLZ reached a trading volume of 5178477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $75.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on MDLZ stock. On December 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MDLZ shares from 70 to 71.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 95.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for MDLZ stock

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 4.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.20 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.23, while it was recorded at 70.21 for the last single week of trading, and 64.16 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 6.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

There are presently around $74,552 million, or 80.10% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,569,785, which is approximately 0.931% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 98,955,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.91 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.26 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

873 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 54,275,364 shares. Additionally, 760 investors decreased positions by around 38,253,847 shares, while 303 investors held positions by with 975,397,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,067,927,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 193 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,977,696 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 3,930,509 shares during the same period.