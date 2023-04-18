Market cap of Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] reaches 17.37M – now what?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VERB] traded at a high on 04/17/23, posting a 4.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.12. The company report on April 17, 2023 that VERB Reports Record-Breaking FY 2022 SaaS Revenue.

Greatest Amount of SaaS Revenue Generated In Any Year in the Company’s History.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1827875 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Verb Technology Company Inc. stands at 9.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.82%.

The market cap for VERB stock reached $17.37 million, with 102.11 million shares outstanding and 101.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.34M shares, VERB reached a trading volume of 1827875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERB shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has VERB stock performed recently?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.78. With this latest performance, VERB shares gained by 7.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.66 for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1368, while it was recorded at 0.1127 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3076 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] shares currently have an operating margin of -320.33 and a Gross Margin at +41.27. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -327.69.

Return on Total Capital for VERB is now -176.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -217.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -286.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.95. Additionally, VERB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] managed to generate an average of -$206,503 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Verb Technology Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.50% of VERB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,115,726, which is approximately 1.041% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,226,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in VERB stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $82000.0 in VERB stock with ownership of nearly -0.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VERB] by around 986,723 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 396,456 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 6,798,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,181,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERB stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 668,382 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 258,566 shares during the same period.