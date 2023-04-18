Market cap of Toro Corp. [TORO] reaches 31.69M – now what?

Toro Corp. [NASDAQ: TORO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 45.98% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.24%. The company report on April 17, 2023 that Toro Corp. Announces Entry into Subscription Agreement for the Issuance of 8,500,000 Common Shares.

Toro intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Purchased Shares for vessel acquisitions, including to renew its fleet, and for other capital expenditures, working capital, and general corporate purposes, or a combination thereof.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.69 million, with 9.46 million shares outstanding and 9.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, TORO stock reached a trading volume of 5606529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Toro Corp. [TORO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toro Corp. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TORO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for TORO in the course of the last twelve months was 0.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.30.

TORO Stock Performance Analysis:

Toro Corp. [TORO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.24.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TORO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.47 for Toro Corp. [TORO]. The present Moving Average recorded at 2.53 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Toro Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toro Corp. [TORO] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.23 and a Gross Margin at +47.87. Toro Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.62.

Return on Total Capital for TORO is now 35.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 35.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toro Corp. [TORO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.30. Additionally, TORO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.81.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Toro Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

Toro Corp. [TORO] Insider Position Details

15 institutional holders increased their position in Toro Corp. [NASDAQ:TORO] by around 59,108 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 12,262 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 104,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TORO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,719 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 4,286 shares during the same period.