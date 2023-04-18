Market cap of The AES Corporation [AES] reaches 16.72B – now what?

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] loss -2.13% on the last trading session, reaching $24.33 price per share at the time. The company report on April 6, 2023 that AES to Hold Investor Day on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) will hold an Investor Day on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) in New York City. At the event, AES Management will deliver prepared remarks and host a question and answer session with analysts and investors. Interested parties may access the live webcast and presentation materials at www.aes.com by selecting “Investors” and then “Upcoming Events” prior to the start of the event. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event at www.aes.com by selecting “Investors” and then “Presentations and Webcasts.”.

The AES Corporation represents 669.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.72 billion with the latest information. AES stock price has been found in the range of $23.845 to $24.595.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, AES reached a trading volume of 7224959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $31.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on AES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06.

Trading performance analysis for AES stock

The AES Corporation [AES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.29. With this latest performance, AES shares gained by 4.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.26 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.52, while it was recorded at 25.08 for the last single week of trading, and 25.29 for the last 200 days.

The AES Corporation [AES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.55 and a Gross Margin at +20.19. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.33.

Return on Total Capital for AES is now 8.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AES Corporation [AES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 635.92. Additionally, AES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,382.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The AES Corporation [AES] managed to generate an average of -$60,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The AES Corporation [AES]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 8.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The AES Corporation [AES]

There are presently around $16,072 million, or 97.40% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,726,923, which is approximately -1.903% of the company’s market cap and around 0.38% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 69,443,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.55 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly 1.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AES Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 361 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 34,152,179 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 26,164,443 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 586,197,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 646,514,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,946,982 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,388,384 shares during the same period.