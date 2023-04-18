Market cap of Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] reaches 16.15M – now what?

Super League Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: SLGG] jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.43 at the close of the session, up 1.02%. The company report on April 17, 2023 that Top Metaverse Companies LandVault and Super League Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Brands with Scalable Solutions to Bridge the Gap Between Web2 and Web3.

Together, the companies offer a uniquely powerful metaverse alliance, having worked with an unparalleled set of partners ranging from global consumer brands to international sports franchises to entertainment conglomerates and government agencies. In addition, their combined expertise in Web2 and Web3 provides third parties throughout the region with an end-to-end solution for the creation, distribution, marketing, and monetization of metaverse initiatives.

Super League Gaming Inc. stock is now 27.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLGG Stock saw the intraday high of $0.43 and lowest of $0.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.91, which means current price is +23.99% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 206.70K shares, SLGG reached a trading volume of 4427454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLGG shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLGG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Super League Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Super League Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on SLGG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super League Gaming Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has SLGG stock performed recently?

Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.69. With this latest performance, SLGG shares dropped by -19.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.34 for Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5640, while it was recorded at 0.4250 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6824 for the last 200 days.

Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] shares currently have an operating margin of -157.89 and a Gross Margin at +17.27. Super League Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -434.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -134.55.

Super League Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.00% of SLGG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLGG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,233,557, which is approximately 0.062% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 367,386 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in SLGG stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.14 million in SLGG stock with ownership of nearly -0.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Super League Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Super League Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:SLGG] by around 77,665 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 162,012 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 2,641,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,881,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLGG stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,640 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 45,389 shares during the same period.